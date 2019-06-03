Check out the new summer Apple Watch bands and a limited edition band for Pride

Story highlights Apple is continuing its tradition of Pride bands with a new Pride Edition Sport Loop

Three new colors are available as Sport Loops or Sport Bands for the Apple Watch

Apple's World Wide Developers Conference is already teasing the forthcoming iOS 13, iPadOS, watchOS6, and tvOS updates which will land this fall.

But on a smaller scale, the tech giant on Monday launched several new bands for the Apple Watch, including the new Pride Edition Sport Loop, which pairs with a new Pride Edition watch face.

In addition to the new Pride Edition Sport Loop color wave, three new summer colors -- a fresh yellow, a calming blue, and a vibrant pink -- are available in Sport Loop as well as in classic Sport Band from Apple directly and from third-party retailers like the Apple Store on Amazon.com.

To total it up, this means three new Sport Bands and three new Sport Loops, in addition to the Pride Edition Sport Loop. All of these are available in 40mm and 44mm sizes, so they'll work with all models of the Apple Watch, all the way back to the original model.

There are also several Apple Watch bands on sale from the company's Amazon store right now. And you can even save on an Apple Watch.

