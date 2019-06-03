SZA accusation prompts Sephora to close all locations on June 5 for diversity training

Atlanta (CNN Business) Sephora will close all locations on June 5 to hold diversity training for its staff after R&B singer SZA accused the store of racial profiling in April.

In April, SZA tweeted about her experience in a Sephora in Calabasas, California, saying security was called because a staff member thought she was stealing from the store.

"Lmao Sandy Sephora location 614 Calabasas called security to make sure I wasn't stealing. We had a long talk. U have a blessed day Sandy," SZA tweeted.

Sephora responded to the tweet on May 1 saying, "You are a part of the Sephora family, and we are committed to ensuring every member of our community feels welcome and included at our stores."

