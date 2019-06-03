Thousands of killed or missing Indigenous women and girls are victims of a 'Canadian genocide,' report says

(CNN) The thousands of Indigenous women and girls who have been killed or have vanished in Canada in the past decades are victims of a "Canadian genocide," a report obtained by CNN partner CBC says.

The four commissioners who make up the inquiry work to "gather evidence, and to examine and report on the systemic causes of all forms of violence," by looking at patterns and underlying factors.

"For far too long, Indigenous women and girls have been publicly devalued or ignored," the inquiry states on its website. "People's general perceptions have been shaped by harmful colonial stereotypes. People forget that every Indigenous woman or girl -- no matter how she died or what she had been through -- had an inherent strength and sacred worth."

The $92 million national inquiry will present the final report to government officials on Monday.

Another report on definition of genocide

The report says there is disagreement over what can be defined as genocide, and there will be a "supplementary report on the Canadian genocide of Indigenous peoples according to the legal definition of genocide," CBC reported.

In the June 3 report, genocide is "the sum of the social practices, assumptions, and actions detailed within this report," CBC quoted the leaked document as stating.

"The national inquiry's findings support characterizing these acts, including violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA (two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex and asexual) people, as genocide," the report states.

What should be done

The more than 1,200 page report makes 231 recommendations on what should be done in response to the "genocide."