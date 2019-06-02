A Maryland couple was found dead in their Dominican Republic hotel room

(CNN) An American couple traveling in the Dominican Republic was found dead in their hotel room on Thursday, according to Dominican Republic National Police spokesman Frank Felix Duran Mejia.

Edward Nathaniel Holmes, 63, and Cynthia Ann Day, 49, missed their scheduled check out time at the Bahia Principe Hotel. Staff members from the hotel went into their room and found the couple unresponsive.

There were no signs of violence in the room, Mejia said.

Relatives told CNN affiliate WBAL that Holmes and Day were engaged. They were from Prince George's County, Maryland and supposed to fly back home the day they were found, the station reported.

Hotel staff contacted local authorities. The cause of their death is not yet known, but both bodies have been transported to the Dominican National Institute of Forensic Sciences for an exam.

