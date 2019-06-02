Got mass shooting insurance? Los Angeles mayor's ad campaign looks to raise awareness of gun violence

(CNN) There are new bus stop ads in Los Angeles that will cause Angelenos to do a double take.

"If there's a shooting, are you covered?" reads one ad in all capital letters. Another promotes "Mass shooting insurance," calling it "America's signature coverage."

There's no actual insurance for sale. The ads are part of a campaign to raise awareness about gun violence and encourage action against it.

The fine print on each ad: "On average, 100 people are killed by guns in the US every day. Although the violence is real, this insurance is not. It's a wake-up call to take action. Together, we can be Louder Than Guns and end gun violence."

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's office launched the " Louder Than Guns " campaign to urge residents to find ways to bring an end to gun violence, the mayor's office said in a news release . The campaign, the news release said, is intended to "shine a light on the senselessness of gun violence" and provide people with tools to push for change. The campaign's "Gunsure Insurance" ads are posted at bus stops and on social media.

