Two people arrested in connection with missing Connecticut mother of 5

(CNN) Two people were arrested in connection with the case of the missing Connecticut mother of five, Jennifer Dulos, police said on Sunday.

Fotis Dulos, 51, and Michelle Troconis, 44, have been charged with tampering or fabricating physical evidence and hindering prosecution, New Canaan police said.

The two were arrested late Saturday. Dulos was transported to Bridgeport Correctional Center, where he was being held on $500,000 bond. Troconis was being held on $500,000 bond at New Canaan police headquarters.

Both are scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Monday morning.

Jennifer Dulos filed for divorce from Fotis Dulos in 2017, according to a court document from the Connecticut Superior Court. It shows a hearing in the divorce case is scheduled for Wednesday.

