Wawrinka battles past Tsitsipas
Stan Wawrinka was in jubilant mood at the French Open Sunday. He outlasted Stefanos Tsitsipas in a five-hour classic.
Wawrinka, the 2015 champion, fended off 22 of 27 break chances against the young Greek star who has taken the tennis world by storm.
Wawrinka now meets fellow Swiss Roger Federer in the quarterfinals.
Two days after contesting his 400th grand slam match, Federer won to become the oldest men's quarterfinalist at Roland Garros since 1971.
Federer eased past Leonardo Mayer in straight sets five years after the Argentine held match points on the Swiss in Shanghai.
When Federer and Wawrinka met in the 2015 quarterfinals, Wawrinka won and then went on to win the title over Novak Djokovic.
The winner of that match could face Nadal in the semifinals. The record 11-time champion continued to progress, beating Juan Ignacio Londero in straight sets.
In the women's draw, last year's finalist Sloane Stephens topped former champion Garbine Muguruza in straight sets.
After going 0-4 in her previous grand slam fourth rounds, Petra Martic broke through by beating Kaia Kanepi in three sets.
Marketa Vondrousova, 19, also reached her first grand slam quarterfinal -- a day after her fellow Czech Katerina Siniakova stunned world No. 1 Naomi Osaka.
Like Martic and Vondrousova, Johanna Konta also flourished on the clay heading into Roland Garros. When she made the quarterfinals, she became the first British woman to do so in Paris since Jo Durie in 1983.