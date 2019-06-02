Footballer Neymar denies rape allegations

(CNN) Brazilian football star Neymar da Silva denied rape allegations Sunday, publishing texts and photos he said prove he was set up, and his representative claimed he was the victim of attempted extortion.

"I'm being accused of rape," the Paris Saint-Germain player said in a video published on his Instagram account . "Yes, it is a heavy word, a very strong thing," he said in Portuguese.

"What happened was totally the opposite of what they are talking and saying," Neymar said. "I'm very upset at this moment."

According to a Sao Paulo police report dated May 31, the accuser, a resident of Brazil, told police she met Neymar on Instagram, and the two began exchanging messages. Neymar "invited her to meet him in Paris," then "supplied her with plane tickets and accommodation." She told police she arrived in Paris May 15, staying at the Hotel Sofitel Paris Arc Du Triomphe.

"The victim states that on that day, Neymar showed up at the hotel" about 8 p.m., "apparently drunk," according to the police report. The two talked and began to "exchange a few 'cuddles', however, at a certain point, Neymar became aggressive and violently engaged in sexual intercourse against the will of the victim," the report said.

Read More