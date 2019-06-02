Trump visits Virginia church after mass shooting

(CNN) President Donald Trump on Sunday made an unannounced stop at a church in Virginia in the wake of a mass shooting that left 12 people dead in Virginia Beach.

Judd Deere, a spokesman for the White House, said in a statement, "President Donald J. Trump is visiting McLean Bible Church in Vienna, VA, to visit with the Pastor and pray for the victims and community of Virginia Beach."

The President did not give remarks, and there was no mention of the shooting in Virginia Beach while Trump was at the church.

Trump made the stop at the church following a golf outing at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.