Washington Post: Pompeo tries to manage expectations on Middle East peace plan

Washington (CNN) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attempted to tamper down expectations of the Trump administration's Middle East peace plan in a closed-door meeting with Jewish leaders, The Washington Post reported Sunday.

Pompeo said "one might argue" the plan is "unexecutable" and it may not "gain traction," according to an audio recording obtained by the Post of a private meeting of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations on Tuesday.

"It may be rejected. Could be in the end, folks will say, 'It's not particularly original, it doesn't particularly work for me,' that is, 'it's got two good things and nine bad things, I'm out,'" Pompeo said.

Trump administration officials have offered few details about the political portion of the long-awaited Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, the effort of which is being led by the President's son-in-law and White House senior adviser, Jared Kushner.

Kushner is expected to discuss the economic portion of its Middle East peace plan at a conference in Bahrain next month, according to a White House official and administration official. The White House last month announced the economic portion aimed at encouraging investing capital in the West Bank, Gaza, and the region.

