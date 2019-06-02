Pence: 'I Wouldn't know why there would be' impeachment proceedings

Washington (CNN) Vice President Mike Pence said he did not know why there would be a basis for Congress to pursue impeachment against President Donald Trump.

"I wouldn't know why there would be; I really wouldn't," Pence said in an interview that aired Sunday with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo.

Pence said on Fox News that the issues former FBI Director Robert Mueller and his team investigated were "entirely over."

"The special counsel confirmed that there was no collusion between our campaign and the Russians, and the Department of Justice has confirmed that there was no collusion, no obstruction, the matter is entirely over," Pence said.

Read More