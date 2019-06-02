John Delaney booed by California Democrats after criticizing 'Medicare for All'

Washington (CNN) Members of the crowd at the California Democratic Convention booed presidential hopeful John Delaney on Sunday when the former Maryland congressman criticized "Medicare for All."

"Medicare for All may sound good, but it's actually not good policy, nor is it good politics," Delaney said, inspiring a wave of boos.

As the booing continued, Delaney said, "We should have universal health care" several times before completing the thought and continuing to criticize the health care policy championed by a range of 2020 candidates, notably including Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, who made Medicare for All a centerpiece of his previous presidential run.

"We should have universal health care, but it shouldn't be the kind of health care that kicks 150 million Americans off their health care," Delaney said. "That's not smart policy. I want everyone to have health care, but it's got to be a plan that works for every American."

As the booing continued, Delaney told the crowd: "This is called the battle of ideas, my friends."

Read More