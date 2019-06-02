Top House Democrat: 'We can move' on impeachment once public is on our side

Washington (CNN) A senior member of Democratic leadership suggested Sunday that the House will eventually begin formal impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump after building public support.

"We think that we have to bring the public along," House Majority Whip James Clyburn said on CNN's "State of the Union."

He continued, "We aren't particularly interested in the Senate. We do believe that if we sufficiently, effectively educate the public, then we will have done our jobs, and we can move on an impeachment vote and it will stand, and maybe it will be what needs to be done to incent the Senate to act."

CNN Poll conducted by SSRS released earlier Sunday showed Democrats have grown more supportive of impeachment, but that 54% of respondents overall were against it.

Clyburn, a South Carolina Democrat, endorsed the approach of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has pushed back against growing calls from her party to begin the formal procedure for Congress to remove Trump from office.

