(CNN) Thousands of fans dressed in red flooded the streets of Liverpool on Sunday to celebrate their club's Champions League victory.

Liverpool players, staff and management rode three open-top buses around town. They arrived only hours earlier from Madrid, after beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the final Saturday.

Beginning with club captain Jordan Henderson, the players passed around the large European Champion Clubs' Cup, as it paid its sixth visit to the city.

Photos: Liverpool's Champions League celebration in photos James Milner (L) and Jordan Henderson hold the European Champion Clubs' Cup trophy above an open-top bus at the start of the parade. Hide Caption 1 of 6 Photos: Liverpool's Champions League celebration in photos Mo Salah smiles from the roof of the bus to greet the gathered fan base. Hide Caption 2 of 6 Photos: Liverpool's Champions League celebration in photos Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Roberto Firmino shows off his celebratory red hairstyle

during an open-top bus parade around the city on Sunday. Hide Caption 3 of 6 Photos: Liverpool's Champions League celebration in photos Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp shares a laugh at the start of the parade. Hide Caption 4 of 6 Photos: Liverpool's Champions League celebration in photos Liverpool fans line the streets as Liverpool's English midfielder Jordan Henderson holds the European Champion Clubs' Cup trophy on Sunday. Hide Caption 5 of 6 Photos: Liverpool's Champions League celebration in photos Football fans line the streets waiting to see the Liverpool football team take part in an open-top bus parade around Liverpool on Sunday. Hide Caption 6 of 6

