Thousands flock to streets to celebrate Champions League victory in Liverpool

By Motez Bishara, CNN

Updated 12:50 PM ET, Sun June 2, 2019

Liverpool players celebrate their Champions League victory surrounded by supporters in Liverpool.
(CNN)Thousands of fans dressed in red flooded the streets of Liverpool on Sunday to celebrate their club's Champions League victory.

Liverpool players, staff and management rode three open-top buses around town. They arrived only hours earlier from Madrid, after beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the final Saturday.
Beginning with club captain Jordan Henderson, the players passed around the large European Champion Clubs' Cup, as it paid its sixth visit to the city.
James Milner (L) and Jordan Henderson hold the European Champion Clubs&#39; Cup trophy above an open-top bus at the start of the parade.
James Milner (L) and Jordan Henderson hold the European Champion Clubs' Cup trophy above an open-top bus at the start of the parade.
Mo Salah smiles from the roof of the bus to greet the gathered fan base.
Mo Salah smiles from the roof of the bus to greet the gathered fan base.
Liverpool&#39;s Brazilian midfielder Roberto Firmino shows off his celebratory red hairstyle &lt;br /&gt;during an open-top bus parade around the city on Sunday.
Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Roberto Firmino shows off his celebratory red hairstyle
during an open-top bus parade around the city on Sunday.
Liverpool&#39;s German manager Jurgen Klopp shares a laugh at the start of the parade.
Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp shares a laugh at the start of the parade.
Liverpool fans line the streets as Liverpool&#39;s English midfielder Jordan Henderson holds the European Champion Clubs&#39; Cup trophy on Sunday.
Liverpool fans line the streets as Liverpool's English midfielder Jordan Henderson holds the European Champion Clubs' Cup trophy on Sunday.
Football fans line the streets waiting to see the Liverpool football team take part in an open-top bus parade around Liverpool on Sunday.
Football fans line the streets waiting to see the Liverpool football team take part in an open-top bus parade around Liverpool on Sunday.
    It was the first Champions League celebratory parade in Liverpool since 2005. The club also took home European honors for the tournament's predecessor, the European Cup, in 1977, 1978, 1981 and 1984.
    Divock Origi of Liverpool -- who came on to score the second goal -- celebrates with his medal after the match.
    Divock Origi of Liverpool -- who came on to score the second goal -- celebrates with his medal after the match.
    The Champions League trophy is seen on display inside the stadium prior to the start of the final between Liverpool and Tottenham on Saturday.
    The Champions League trophy is seen on display inside the stadium prior to the start of the final between Liverpool and Tottenham on Saturday.
    Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur players and their fans observe a minutes silence in memory of Jose Antonio Reyes prior to the start of the final at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.
    Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur players and their fans observe a minutes silence in memory of Jose Antonio Reyes prior to the start of the final at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.
    Moussa Sissoko of Tottenham Hotspur pleads with referee Damir Skomina after a hand ball call early in the final.
    Moussa Sissoko of Tottenham Hotspur pleads with referee Damir Skomina after a hand ball call early in the final.
    Liverpool&#39;s Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the opening goal on a penalty in the second minute of the match.
    Liverpool's Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the opening goal on a penalty in the second minute of the match.
    Salah&#39;s penalty kick sneaked under Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.
    Salah's penalty kick sneaked under Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.
    Liverpool supporters in the M&amp;amp;S Bank Arena in Liverpool react to Salah&#39;s goal.
    Liverpool supporters in the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool react to Salah's goal.
    MADRID, SPAIN - JUNE 01: Liverpool fans show their support prior to the UEFA Champions League Final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on June 01, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
    MADRID, SPAIN - JUNE 01: Liverpool fans show their support prior to the UEFA Champions League Final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on June 01, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
    Liverpool defender Joel Matip (L) and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane battled for the ball. Kane made his first appearance in 55 days, after an injury sustained in the Champions League quarterfinal.
    Liverpool defender Joel Matip (L) and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane battled for the ball. Kane made his first appearance in 55 days, after an injury sustained in the Champions League quarterfinal.
    Tottenham supporters in Flat Iron Square in London react as they watch the final.
    Tottenham supporters in Flat Iron Square in London react as they watch the final.
    Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli (L) vies with Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold.
    Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli (L) vies with Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold.
    Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp earned his first Champions League final win and broke his spell of six consecutive defeats in major finals.
    Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp earned his first Champions League final win and broke his spell of six consecutive defeats in major finals.
      The parade began at Allerton Maze and will culminate in the city's waterfront area.
      Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson estimated in a tweet that 250,000 people were in attendance, along with 250 members of the global media.