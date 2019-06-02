(CNN)Thousands of fans dressed in red flooded the streets of Liverpool on Sunday to celebrate their club's Champions League victory.
Liverpool players, staff and management rode three open-top buses around town. They arrived only hours earlier from Madrid, after beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the final Saturday.
Beginning with club captain Jordan Henderson, the players passed around the large European Champion Clubs' Cup, as it paid its sixth visit to the city.
It was the first Champions League celebratory parade in Liverpool since 2005. The club also took home European honors for the tournament's predecessor, the European Cup, in 1977, 1978, 1981 and 1984.
The parade began at Allerton Maze and will culminate in the city's waterfront area.
Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson estimated in a tweet that 250,000 people were in attendance, along with 250 members of the global media.