Khloe Kardashian attends her first prom with a fan

(CNN) At the age of 34, Khloé Kardashian finally attended her first high school prom, thanks to an invite from a fan.

The reality star accompanied a student named Narbeh to his dance at Hoover High School in Glendale, California, on Saturday.

"My very first prom and I went with THE BEST date ever @NarbehKardash !!!!! We had so much fun!!! How handsome is my date???" Kardashian wrote on Twitter.

My very first prom and I went with THE BEST date ever @NarbehKardash !!!!! We had so much fun!!! How handsome is my date??? pic.twitter.com/LohG4cXKU2 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 2, 2019

Narbeh, who runs Kardashian fan accounts on Twitter and Instagram, also shared photos of himself and his date dressed in matching black attire. His Instagram fan account dedicated to the famous family has about 240,000 followers.