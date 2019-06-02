(CNN) Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has told a crowd he "used to be gay" before he "cured" himself.

The President -- who is known for making colorful remarks -- made the comment during a speech to the Filipino community while visiting Tokyo on Thursday.

After accusing his political opponent and vocal critic Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV of being gay, Duterte said he could sense he himself was also "a bit gay" while married to his ex-wife, Elizabeth Zimmerman. Their marriage was annulled in 2000

Duterte went on to say that he was "cured" after meeting current partner Honeylet Avanceña.

"I became a man again! So beautiful women cured me," Duterte said. "I hated handsome men afterwards. I now prefer beautiful women."

Read More