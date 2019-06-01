'Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer donates $10,000 to a charity that helps kids from dropping out of school

(CNN) "Jeopardy!" champion James Holzhauer is donating $10,000 to an educational charity in Nevada, according to CNN affiliate KTNV.

The lucky winner of a portion of the game show winner's money is Communities in Schools of Nevada , a state branch of a national organization that works to prevent students from dropping out of school.

The charity said Holzhauer was perusing the Charity Navigator website and was impressed with the group's record of helping students graduate from Nevada schools.

On Facebook , the nonprofit thanked Holzhauer and his wife Melissa, writing, "They are truly #AllInForKids and we are so grateful for their support!"

The 35-year-old professional gambler from Las Vegas recently became the second Jeopardy contestant ever to hit $2 million in winnings. With his total of $2,382,580 earned in 31 days, he's closing in on Ken Jennings' haul of $2,520,700 won in 74 games.

Read More