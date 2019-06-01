An entire school started learning sign language to welcome a deaf kindergartener

(CNN) At Dayton Consolidated School in Maine, one student has inspired a big change to the curriculum. Morey Belanger, a 6-year-old kindergartener, is the school's first deaf student. To make her feel welcome, the school embraced the opportunity to teach all the students some sign language.

Sign language posters now line the walls of hallways, and students have learned how to sign more than 20 words including colors, letters and words related to school.

"Morey -- without even knowing it -- has taught us so much," said school Principal Kimberly Sampietro. "She has brought a culture to our building that we didn't have before."

The school installed a hearing assistive system and implemented extra teacher training to incorporate sign language into every classroom, including core subjects, music and computer class. Sampietro said many teachers also began using their free time to watch sign language videos and read books on special education.

To celebrate the students' hard work, the school invited a princess who knows sign language to come speak to students this week.

The kindergarten class is also getting some help from Morey.

