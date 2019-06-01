Frank Lucas, portrayed by Denzel Washington in 'American Gangster,' dies at 88

(CNN) Frank Lucas, the infamous drug kingpin whose life of crime inspired the movie "American Gangster," died Thursday at the age of 88, according to his nephew, Aldwan Lassiter.

Lucas died of natural causes at a care facility in Cedar Grove, New Jersey, Lassiter said.

Lucas was known as the king of the drug trade in New York City in the late 1960s and early 70s, according to the biography database Gale Biography in Context. Lucas became famous for smuggling heroin out of Southeast Asia in what became known as the "Cadaver Connection" where he hid the drugs in the coffins of soldiers who died in Vietnam.

Because of the high demand for his heroin, called "blue magic," Lucas reportedly made $1 million a day, according to Contemporary Authors Online.

Lassiter said his uncle was sorry for his impact on the community.

