Hezbollah's chief says a US strike against Iran will spur regional conflict, leading American forces to be 'annihilated'

Beirut (CNN)Hezbollah's leader warned the United States against striking Iran, saying if it does "the entire region will burn."
US President Donald Trump "knows that when the region is on fire, a barrel of oil will be $200 or $300," Hassan Nasrallah, the head of the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group, said Friday during a televised speech.
"The US knows well that any war on Iran will not remain confined to Iran's borders. The entire region will burn, leading to all US forces and interests in the region to be annihilated."
Nasrallah's comments came the same day Saudi Arabia called an emergency meeting of the Arab League, the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to counter what it says is Iran's growing influence in the region.
Tensions between the Washington and Tehran have steadily escalated since the US withdrew from a nuclear deal with Iran and slapped it with new sanctions. But the war of words hit critical mass this month when US National Security adviser John Bolton blamed Iran for the attack on four oil tankers at a port in the UAE.
The US, Israel "and others from the Gulf are inciting war against Iran," Nasrallah said. But even so, he said, a US-led war against Iran was highly unlikely because of what it would mean for all parties.
The United States, the European Union, Israel and the Arab League have listed Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.
Nasrallah also slammed Trump's Israeli-Palestinian peace plan -- dubbed "the deal of the century."
While few details about the so-called deal have been released, comments by Trump and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and one of the chief architects of the plan, appear to be moving away from a two-state peace plan.
"We have strong hope as people in the region that we can prevent the crime deal of the century,'' he said during the address to commemorate Al Quds Day.
The deal "is unjust," he said, "and we must oppose it."
Every year, on the last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Iran marks Al Quds Day as a time to express support for Palestinians. Iran does not recognize Israel's right to exist.