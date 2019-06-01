Jose Antonio Reyes: Former Arsenal and Real Madrid star dies in traffic accident

(CNN) Ex-Arsenal and Real Madrid star Jose Antonio Reyes has been killed in a traffic accident, his former club Sevilla FC tweeted on Saturday.

"Our beloved squad member Jose Antonio Reyes died in a traffic accident," the club said.

No podríamos ofrecer una noticia peor. Ha fallecido en accidente de tráfico nuestro querido canterano José Antonio Reyes. Descanse en paz. pic.twitter.com/RC26QJ6zOz — Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) June 1, 2019

Reyes made a name for himself playing for Sevilla, where he began his career as a young player in their football academy. Reyes made his professional debut for the club in 2000, at the age of 16.

The Spaniard would eventually move to a string of top-flight clubs around Europe, including Arsenal, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal tweeted that everyone at the club was "devastated" by the news, saying Reyes was "a hugely popular figure at our club," who would "always hold a special place in our hearts."

