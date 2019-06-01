Jose Antonio Reyes: Former Arsenal and Real Madrid star dies in traffic accident

(CNN) Ex-Arsenal and Real Madrid star Jose Antonio Reyes has been killed in a traffic accident, his former club Sevilla FC tweeted on Saturday.

"Our beloved squad member José Antonio Reyes died in a traffic accident," the club said.

Reyes made a name for himself playing for Sevilla, where he began his career as a young player in their football academy. Reyes made his professional debut for the club in 2000, at the age of 16.

The Spaniard would eventually move to a string of top-flight clubs around Europe, including Arsenal, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

Reyes was also a Spanish international, having earned 21 caps for his country, and represented his nation at the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

