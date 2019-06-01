Breaking News

Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur in Champions League final to win sixth European Cup

By Matias Grez, CNN

Updated 5:41 PM ET, Sat June 1, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool celebrates with manager Jurgen Klopp following the Champions League final win on Saturday.
Jordan Henderson of Liverpool celebrates with manager Jurgen Klopp following the Champions League final win on Saturday.

Madrid, Spain (CNN)Tottenham had prepared intensely for three weeks for the biggest game in the club's history, analyzed every minute detail and every possible outcome.

What Mauricio Pochettino, his staff and players could never have imagined was that Tottenham's first ever Champions League final would be lost after just 28 seconds.
In what was Liverpool's very first foray forward, Sadio Mane's attempted cross hit Moussa Sissoko on the arm and referee Damir Skomina instantly pointed to the spot.
Visit cnn.com/sport for more news and videos
    Those in white on the pitch, along with the 17,000 traveling Spurs supporters behind the goal, were shell-shocked.
    Read More
    Liverpool's talisman Mo Salah confidently stepped up and struck it hard to Hugo Lloris' left, not for one second looking like missing.
    It was a fitting moment of redemption for the Egyptian star, who was forced off in tears with injury in the opening exchanges of last year's final against Real Madrid.
    "Honestly, I don't know what to say but I'm very happy to play in the second final in a row and play 90 minutes finally," Salah told BT Sport shortly after the final whistle. "It's not an individual performance, the whole team was unbelievable today."
    After a flurry of Spurs' missed chances towards the final whistle, Liverpool's unlikely Champions League semifinal hero, Divock Origi, sealed the match with a strike in the 88th minute.
    The Champions League trophy is seen on display inside the stadium prior to the start of the final between Liverpool and Tottenham on Saturday.
    Photos:
    The Champions League trophy is seen on display inside the stadium prior to the start of the final between Liverpool and Tottenham on Saturday.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 10
    Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur players and their fans observe a minutes silence in memory of Jose Antonio Reyes prior to the start of the final at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.
    Photos:
    Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur players and their fans observe a minutes silence in memory of Jose Antonio Reyes prior to the start of the final at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 10
    Moussa Sissoko of Tottenham Hotspur pleads with referee Damir Skomina after a hand ball call early in the final.
    Photos:
    Moussa Sissoko of Tottenham Hotspur pleads with referee Damir Skomina after a hand ball call early in the final.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 10
    Liverpool&#39;s Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the opening goal on a penalty in the second minute of the match.
    Photos:
    Liverpool's Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the opening goal on a penalty in the second minute of the match.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 10
    Salah&#39;s penalty kick sneaked under Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.
    Photos:
    Salah's penalty kick sneaked under Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 10
    Liverpool supporters in the M&amp;amp;S Bank Arena in Liverpool react to Salah&#39;s goal.
    Photos:
    Liverpool supporters in the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool react to Salah's goal.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 10
    MADRID, SPAIN - JUNE 01: Liverpool fans show their support prior to the UEFA Champions League Final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on June 01, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
    Photos:
    MADRID, SPAIN - JUNE 01: Liverpool fans show their support prior to the UEFA Champions League Final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on June 01, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
    Hide Caption
    7 of 10
    Liverpool defender Joel Matip (L) and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane battled for the ball. Kane made his first appearance in 55 days, after an injury sustained in the Champions League quarterfinal.
    Photos:
    Liverpool defender Joel Matip (L) and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane battled for the ball. Kane made his first appearance in 55 days, after an injury sustained in the Champions League quarterfinal.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 10
    Tottenham supporters in Flat Iron Square in London react as they watch the final.
    Photos:
    Tottenham supporters in Flat Iron Square in London react as they watch the final.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 10
    Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli (L) vies with Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold.
    Photos:
    Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli (L) vies with Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 10
    Champions League final 1 Champions League final 7champoins league final 9Champions League final Mo Salah tease Champions League final 2champoins league final 8Champions League final 3Champions league final 6Champions League Final 5champoins league final 10
      For Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool's victory -- its sixth European Cup triumph and first since 2005 -- breaks his curse of six consecutive defeats in major finals and gives the German his first Champions League title in three finals.
      More to follow...