Madrid, Spain (CNN)Tottenham had prepared intensely for three weeks for the biggest game in the club's history, analyzed every minute detail and every possible outcome.
What Mauricio Pochettino, his staff and players could never have imagined was that Tottenham's first ever Champions League final would be lost after just 28 seconds.
In what was Liverpool's very first foray forward, Sadio Mane's attempted cross hit Moussa Sissoko on the arm and referee Damir Skomina instantly pointed to the spot.
Those in white on the pitch, along with the 17,000 traveling Spurs supporters behind the goal, were shell-shocked.
Liverpool's talisman Mo Salah confidently stepped up and struck it hard to Hugo Lloris' left, not for one second looking like missing.
It was a fitting moment of redemption for the Egyptian star, who was forced off in tears with injury in the opening exchanges of last year's final against Real Madrid.
"Honestly, I don't know what to say but I'm very happy to play in the second final in a row and play 90 minutes finally," Salah told BT Sport shortly after the final whistle. "It's not an individual performance, the whole team was unbelievable today."
After a flurry of Spurs' missed chances towards the final whistle, Liverpool's unlikely Champions League semifinal hero, Divock Origi, sealed the match with a strike in the 88th minute.
For Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool's victory -- its sixth European Cup triumph and first since 2005 -- breaks his curse of six consecutive defeats in major finals and gives the German his first Champions League title in three finals.
More to follow...