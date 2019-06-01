Madrid, Spain (CNN) Tottenham had prepared intensely for three weeks for the biggest game in the club's history, analyzed every minute detail and every possible outcome.

What Mauricio Pochettino, his staff and players could never have imagined was that Tottenham's first ever Champions League final would be lost after just 28 seconds.

In what was Liverpool's very first foray forward, Sadio Mane's attempted cross hit Moussa Sissoko on the arm and referee Damir Skomina instantly pointed to the spot.

Those in white on the pitch, along with the 17,000 traveling Spurs supporters behind the goal, were shell-shocked.

