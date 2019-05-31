Two World War II veterans awarded their service medals over 70 years later

(CNN) Two men who served in world War II were awarded their much overdue service medals. The veterans have two different stories, but each are finally holding their well earned awards 70 years after their service.

Albert Malcos

Albert Malcos was presented his medals by Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.

Albert Malcos, 98, entered the military in 1942 and was a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He flew two combat missions in a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber before his plane was shot down over German territory. He bailed out and was captured and held as a prisoner of war for 15 months. During his time in the prison camp some of the medals were given out and he told CNN affiliate KNXV that they may have just overlooked him.

Some of Malcos' family members reached out to the office of Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema for help. On May 29, Sinema, whose grandfather was a World War II veteran, gave Malcos the six medals he was awarded, including the Bronze Star. The Bronze Star is the US military's fourth highest military decoration for valor and is given for heroic or meritorious achievement in a combat zone.

"They did what their country asked them to do, without thinking of their own sacrifice and without thinking of themselves as being heroes," Sinema told KNXV.

Read More