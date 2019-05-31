Breaking News

Virginia Beach police say shooter at municipal center in custody

By Rebekah Riess, CNN

Updated 5:32 PM ET, Fri May 31, 2019

Virginia Beach police approach one of the buildings at the municipal center.
(CNN)Virginia Beach Police tweeted Friday they think an active shooter situation at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center involves only one shooter, who has been taken into custody.

Police said there are multiple injuries but didn't describe the severity of those injuries.
The shooting took place in Building 2 of the municipal center, according to police.
The FBI is also responding to the incident to provide assistance to local authorities, an FBI spokeswoman told CNN.
