(CNN) If you live in the Upper Midwest or the Great Lakes region, brace yourself for some seriously fiery sunsets over the next few days.

The reason why is pretty dramatic, too.

Wind is pushing smoke from wildfires raging across the northern part of the Canadian province of Alberta hundreds of miles south and east, into the United States. And when smoke fills the sky, especially high in the atmosphere, it reflects the sunset colors of red and orange back to the surface, magnifying them.

Several people have tweeted videos and photos of an orange haze enveloping the provincial capital, Edmonton.

