A family that survived Hurricane Katrina in Louisiana has now been flooded out of their home in Arkansas

Fort Smith, Arkansas (CNN) After being rescued from her home in Louisiana during Hurricane Katrina years ago, Shelia Clayton thought she'd be safe in Arkansas.

But this week, the rising waters of the Arkansas River overspilled their banks in Fort Smith and flooded her apartment. Now she's reliving the nightmare of losing everything all over again.

Clayton said she was rescued by boat after Katrina tore through the Gulf Coast in 2005 and she and her family were taken to the overcrowded Superdome -- which she described as another tragedy.

After that, she moved around Louisiana and then Texas before settling in Fort Smith.

"We've been running and still running," Clayton told CNN Friday.

