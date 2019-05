Susan Walsh/AP The co-champions of the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee, from left, Sohum Sukhatankar, 13, of Dallas, Texas; Abhijay Kodali, 12, of Flower Mound, Texas; Rohan Raja, 13, of Irving, Texas; Saketh Sundar, 13, of Clarksville, Maryland; Christopher Serrao, 13, of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey; Rishik Gandhasri, 13, of San Jose, Calif.; Erin Howard, 14, of Huntsville, Ala.; and Shruthika Padhy, 13, of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, celebrate in Oxon Hill. The final competition began Thursday night and ended shortly after midnight early Friday. In pictures: 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee

Susan Walsh/AP The co-champions of the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee, from left, Sohum Sukhatankar, 13, of Dallas, Texas; Abhijay Kodali, 12, of Flower Mound, Texas; Rohan Raja, 13, of Irving, Texas; Saketh Sundar, 13, of Clarksville, Maryland; Christopher Serrao, 13, of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey; Rishik Gandhasri, 13, of San Jose, Calif.; Erin Howard, 14, of Huntsville, Ala.; and Shruthika Padhy, 13, of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, celebrate in Oxon Hill. The final competition began Thursday night and ended shortly after midnight early Friday.

The 92nd Scripps National Spelling Bee had an epic ending with an unprecedented eight-way tie in the competition that aired on ESPN.

While the final event usually goes on until there is one winner, the unshakable spellers went into round 20.

With a total of eight spellers left in round 17 of the finals, the judges made the decision to crown all who spelled their word correctly after the 20th round co-champions.