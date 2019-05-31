Anti-Semitic message found at Jewish museum in Brooklyn

(CNN) New York City police are investigating an anti-Semitic message found at the Jewish Children's Museum in Brooklyn on Thursday.

"Hitler is Coming" was written on a post-it note and placed on a billboard display in front of the museum, said NYPD spokesperson Sophia Mason.

The message is the latest incident in New York, which has seen a 67% increase in hate crimes from April 2018 to April 2019, according to New York City Police Department.

The NYPD is looking into whether the note constitutes a hate crime. Police said they do not have a suspect.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that he had directed the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to assist the NYPD's investigation.

