Scaly surprise: Homeowner discovers break-in suspect is an 11-foot gator

(CNN) No homeowner wants to be surprised by a break-in, but a 77-year-old Florida woman awakened early Friday morning to find an 11-foot alligator in her kitchen.

Homeowner Mary Wischhusen, 77, woke up around 3:30 a.m. to the sound of a large crash of her Clearwater, Florida, home. When she went to investigate, she came face to face with the large reptile, reported CNN affiliate Spectrum News

"I had this beautiful face staring at me as though he belonged there," Wischhusen told Spectrum.

Trappers pulling the gator out of the window it broke in to.

The male gator broke in through some low windows in the kitchen, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

Wischhusen said she then shut herself in her bedroom and called 911, but she wasn't the first.

We know you've been chomping at the bit for more visuals from today's alligator trespassing in Clearwater🐊 The male alligator was 10 to 11 feet in length. During the apprehension, the alligator knocked over several bottles of wine. The red liquid in the video is wine, not blood. pic.twitter.com/x6ktib6ajl — Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) May 31, 2019

