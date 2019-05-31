Scaly surprise: Homeowner discovers break-in suspect is an 11-foot gator

(CNN)No homeowner wants to be surprised by a break-in, but a 77-year-old Florida woman awakened early Friday morning to find an 11-foot alligator in her kitchen.
Homeowner Mary Wischhusen, 77, woke up around 3:30 a.m. to the sound of a large crash of her Clearwater, Florida, home. When she went to investigate, she came face to face with the large reptile, reported CNN affiliate Spectrum News.
"I had this beautiful face staring at me as though he belonged there," Wischhusen told Spectrum.
The male gator broke in through some low windows in the kitchen, according to the Clearwater Police Department.
Wischhusen said she then shut herself in her bedroom and called 911, but she wasn't the first.
Patricia Pecora was delivering newspapers in the neighborhood when she spotted the gator trying to get into the sewer before breaking into the house, Spectrum News reported.
"It sounded like something had fallen and busted. That's when I said, 'I'm calling 911, because that sound, that's not a normal sound," she said.
According to police, a trapper was called and safely removed the animal from the home without any injuries. Several bottles of wine were knocked down by the gator.
"I'm grateful he didn't come to my bedroom and chase the door down and I'm grateful for all the people who helped me," Wischhusen said.
The alligator will go to a local spot to rest and recover, and police said it will then be taken to a private alligator farm in Fort Meade, Florida.