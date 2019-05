Photos: Federer, Nadal advance, Pliskova exits Roger Federer was all smiles after he beat Casper Ruud at the French Open. Hide Caption 1 of 10

Photos: Federer, Nadal advance, Pliskova exits Federer became the first player to play in 400 grand slam matches. Hide Caption 2 of 10

Photos: Federer, Nadal advance, Pliskova exits Fans flocked to the stadium to watch the 20-time grand slam winner. Hide Caption 3 of 10

Photos: Federer, Nadal advance, Pliskova exits Rafael Nadal, the 11-time tournament winner, lost his first set of the 2019 edition but still beat David Goffin in four sets. Hide Caption 4 of 10

Photos: Federer, Nadal advance, Pliskova exits Nadal was sharp despite dropping the set, hitting 38 winners to just 21 unforced errors. Hide Caption 5 of 10

Photos: Federer, Nadal advance, Pliskova exits But women's second-seed Karolina Pliskova fell in straight sets to Petra Martic. Hide Caption 6 of 10

Photos: Federer, Nadal advance, Pliskova exits Croatia's Martic has momentum, recently winning her first title in Istanbul. Hide Caption 7 of 10

Photos: Federer, Nadal advance, Pliskova exits Anastasia Sevastova was all smiles after saving five match points -- in three different games -- to beat Elise Mertens. Hide Caption 8 of 10

Photos: Federer, Nadal advance, Pliskova exits In another dramatic contest, Kei Nishikori beat Laslo Djere in five sets. His record in five sets improved to 22-6. Hide Caption 9 of 10