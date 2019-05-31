A historic win. The National Spelling Bee has not one -- but 8 champions

(CNN) Can you spell history? The 92nd Scripps National Spelling Bee had an epic ending with eight co-champions.

The spelling bee was stopped after it went 20 rounds, which included a run of 47 correct words to end the competition.

The unprecedented move was made after round 17, when it was decided that while there were plenty of words left in the dictionary, there were only enough challenging words for three final rounds.

The eight co-champions are: Rishik Gandhasri; Erin Howard; Saketh Sundar; Shruthika Padhy; Sohum Sukhatankar; Abhijay Kodali; Christopher Serrao; and Rohan Raja.

"We have plenty of words left on our list but will soon run out of words that would challenge you," said the Bee's official pronouncer Dr. Jacques Bailly, calling those remaining in the 17th round "the most phenomenal assemblage of super-spellers" in the competition's history. The crowd agreed with a standing ovation.

