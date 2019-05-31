Transcript released of Flynn voicemail from Trump lawyer showing possible attempt to obstruct

Washington (CNN) The Justice Department on Friday released a transcript of a call from Donald Trump's attorney John Dowd to Rob Kelner, Michael Flynn's lawyer, where he sought information about Flynn's discussions with the special counsel.

Dowd also wanted to remind Flynn about "the President and his feelings towards Flynn."

The transcript was submitted to a federal court in Washington following a judge's order to submit it.

The call, which occurred on November 22, 2017, was part of the investigation into potential obstruction by Robert Mueller covered in his lengthy report.

Read the voicemail here:

