Jay Inslee unveils immigration plan, including historic US refugee admissions

Washington (CNN) Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee released an immigration plan Friday as part of his presidential campaign that includes historic US refugee admissions, ending Trump administration policies and addressing "climate migration."

Inslee says that, if elected, in his first 100 days as president, he would restore "order and humanity to our immigration system" and provide protections for those participating in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which the Trump administration has attempted to end.

His plan is to "expand opportunity for immigrants in society" and overhaul "our immigration system so it is humane, just, and efficient, centered on a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants and expedited eligibility for DREAMers," according to a summary of the plan obtained by CNN.

The Democrat's proposal aims to restore "America's leadership on refugees by achieving historic levels of refugee admissions" to the US -- specifically, "meeting and exceeding the target of 110,000 refugee resettlements set during the final year of the Obama Administration."

Inslee, who has made climate change the main focus of his campaign, also addresses "climate migration" in his immigration plan.

Read More