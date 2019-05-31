Washington (CNN) Democrat Jim Moran left Congress four years ago, but last September, his campaign committee paid more than $1,900 in hotel expenses at a mansion-turned-inn nestled in Nantucket's historic district.

Former congressman Elton Gallegly, who left office in 2013, has used donors' money to pay his wife, Janice, $300 a month for bookkeeping services for a campaign that no longer exists. And Mark Foley, who resigned from Congress amid scandal more than a decade ago, has tapped his leftover money for dues at a civic association in Palm Beach, Florida.

It's been an open secret in Washington for years: Political careers may end, but some former members of Congress keep their campaign accounts alive long after they have left Capitol Hill, using the unspent money to pay relatives and underwrite an array of expenses that crop up in their post-congressional lives.

But federal election regulators now have begun to ask more questions about those leftover funds.

This week, the Federal Election Commission issued 50 letters to dormant campaign committees, asking their treasurers to provide details on their spending and what steps they are taking to wind down their campaign accounts. It's the agency's first move to scrutinize such spending since it announced plans in 2018 to begin examining the old accounts.