Trump tells The Sun: Meghan Markle is 'nasty,' Boris Johnson would do a 'very good job' as Prime Minister

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump set the stage for his upcoming visit to the United Kingdom, Ireland and France next week during a wide-ranging interview with the British newspaper The Sun, weighing in on everything from outgoing UK Prime Minister Theresa May's handling of Brexit to the contenders vying to replace her to Meghan Markle's dislike of his politics.

May will formally step down as Conservative Party leader after Trump visits on June 7.

Trump, during his Oval Office interview with the Sun published Friday, criticized May's efforts on Brexit, saying he thinks "the UK allowed the European Union to have all the cards."

"I had mentioned to Theresa that you have got to build up your ammunition. ... I am sure that you could have built up a big advantage for your side and negotiated from strength," he said.

"And it is very hard to play well when one side has all the advantage," he continued. "They had nothing to lose. They didn't give the European Union anything to lose."

