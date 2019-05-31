Walt Whitman's America was a mess. So is ours

Karen Karbiener is a Walt Whitman scholar who teaches at New York University. Her works include an edition of "Leaves of Grass," a book introducing children to Whitman's poetry, and "Live Oak, With Moss," an edition of Whitman's secret same-sex love poems illustrated by Brian Selznick. She is president of the Walt Whitman Initiative, and is spearheading the campaign to grant landmark status to Whitman's only standing residence in New York City (99 Ryerson Street in Brooklyn). The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) This week marks the 200th birthday of Walt Whitman (1819-1892), often referred to as "America's Poet." But what are we celebrating, and why does Whitman deserve this title?

Karen Karbiener

Around 1890, Thomas Edison allegedly recorded Whitman declaiming his poem "America." That voice is known by millions of people, thanks in part to a massive advertising campaign for Levi's jeans. As the 1855 frontispiece image of Whitman has become iconic, so have his words. They have been reprinted in thousands of books in hundreds of languages and have shaped the ideas of "old and young, the foolish as much as the wise."

At the same time, this bicentennial moment is not the moment for uncritical hero worship. It is an occasion to reflect on what being "America's Poet" actually means. To celebrate Whitman as the poetic embodiment of unsettled democracy must also be to acknowledge his stature as an exemplar of the long history of America's political polarization. Whitman represents the most inclusive — and the most insidious — aspects of our national character.

Whitman's "Leaves of Grass" (1855) is, in many ways, our cultural declaration of independence. It paved the way for a distinctly American literature at a time when the United States was still fumbling to forge a national identity on the world stage. Between the book's covers, 12 unrhymed, unruly poems celebrate America as a "teeming nation of nations" — a community of equals across race, gender, economic class, politics and sexual preference.

