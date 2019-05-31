Fungus modified with spider venom offers new hope in fight against malaria

(CNN) Researchers have developed a new weapon in the fight against malaria -- a fungus genetically engineered using a gene found in the venom of an Australian spider.

Trials in Burkina Faso -- a country with a high prevalence of malaria -- found that a fungus, enhanced by the gene of the Australian Blue Mountains funnel web spider, killed large numbers of malaria-carrying mosquitoes.

During the trials, researchers reported a 99% collapse in mosquito populations.

Researchers from the University of Maryland and the Research Institute of Health Sciences in Burkina Faso genetically modified Metarhizium pingshaense, a fungus that is naturally fatal to mosquitoes, to increase its lethality.

The fungus was enhanced by a toxic found in the venom of funnel-web spiders.

The trials, which took place in a purpose-built habitat surrounded by mosquito netting, found that mosquitoes exposed to the toxin died faster than both unexposed insects and those exposed to the naturally occurring fungus.

Read More