Paris court finds Ian Bailey guilty of murdering French TV producer in 1996

Paris (CNN) A French court has found a British former journalist guilty of murdering French television producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier in southwest Ireland in 1996.

Ian Bailey was convicted in absentia and sentenced to 25 years by a three-judge panel at the Paris Criminal Court on Friday. It is unlikely however, that he will serve the sentence, as he lives in Ireland, which has twice refused a French extradition request. The Paris court has now issued a new warrant for his arrest.

Bailey's Irish solicitor Frank Buttimer described the trial as "a rubber-stamping exercise of a predetermined position that Bailey was guilty," and told CNN that the ruling was a "grotesque miscarriage of justice ... This was not a trial in the sense that anyone understands it."

Bailey has denied involvement in Toscan du Plantier's death. CNN has reached out to him for comment.

A spokesperson from Ireland's Department of Justice and Equality told CNN that they would not comment on individual cases.

