(CNN) You're going to wish your first concert was this hype.

Country-rap star Lil Nas X gave a surprise performance to kids at Lander Elementary in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, this week. The artist performed his hit song "Old Town Road," and his young crowd went buck wild.

It wouldn't have happened without the help of Felecia Evans, the school's principal.

Last week, the principal tweeted a video of her students dancing and singing along to the song.