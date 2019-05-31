Leon Redbone, a mysterious musician who evoked a bygone era, has died

(CNN)Leon Redbone, the famously mysterious musician whose strummy, Ragtime-style crooning seemed to emanate from a bygone era, died Thursday at age 69.
"He departed our world with his guitar, his trusty companion Rover and a simple tip of his hat," read a statement on his website, which joked that Redbone had "crossed the delta for that beautiful shore at the age of 127." (His family also confirmed his death through a publicist to NPR.)
With his signature Panama hat and dark sunglasses, Redbone rose to fame in the '70s folk scene when Bob Dylan sought him out at a Canadian music festival, according to a biography on Redbone's website.
In a 1974 interview with Rolling Stone, Dylan said of Redbone: "I've heard he's anywhere from 25 to 60... I can't tell. But you gotta see him."