Jennifer Aniston's plane lost a tire and somehow Jimmy Kimmel is involved

(CNN) Jimmy Kimmel can find humor in almost any situation, it seems.

Jennifer Aniston appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Thursday and told the audience that Kimmel inappropriately texted his wife, Molly McNearney, when a plane she was in with the "Friends" star was possibly going down.

Appearing with Adam Sandler to promote their new Netflix movie, "Murder Mystery," Aniston said that McNearney and a bunch of girlfriends, including Courteney Cox, had surprised her with a trip to Mexico for her 50th birthday, and the plane they were on lost a tire upon liftoff.

"On the takeoff, on the taxi, we heard an explosion," she told Kimmel. "It sounded like a pothole if it was a car big enough to go over the Grand Canyon."

Aniston said two hours into the flight from LAX to Cabo San Lucas, the plane was rerouted to Ontario International Airport in Ontario, CA., due to the absent wheel.

Read More