Breaking News

'Deadwood' saddles up for long-deferred last ride

By Brian Lowry, CNN

Updated 8:30 AM ET, Fri May 31, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Timothy Olyphant, John Hawkes in &#39;Deadwood: The Movie&#39;
Timothy Olyphant, John Hawkes in 'Deadwood: The Movie'

(CNN)"Deadwood" was one of HBO's greatest dramas, before coming to an abrupt end in 2006 -- after just three seasons -- due to a dispute between the network and series creator David Milch. "Deadwood: The Movie" provides a welcome if bittersweet, characteristically foul-mouthed reunion, one that more than justifies saddling up the entire gang for one more ride.

Written by Milch, whose recent revelation that he has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease adds a sobering note to the proceedings, the plot acknowledge