Cardi B. explains show cancellations: 'I gotta get better'

(CNN) Cardi B. is sounding off about her recent plastic surgery.

The "Money" rapper defended her choice to pull her upcoming performances while she finishes healing from plastic surgery . She stressed that she didn't want to cancel -- because she "loves money" -- but was forced to do so under doctor's orders.

"You know, I hate canceling shows because I love money," Cardi, 26, said in an Instagram Live Video, now on YouTube. "I'm a money addict, and I get paid a lot of money, a lot of money for these shows ... like I'm canceling millions of dollars in shows."

"But like, health is wealth, so I have to do what I have to do," she said. "My breasts gotta f***ing heal, and it is what it is."

Cardi slapped back at people who told her to exercise instead of getting liposuction, which she's said in the past she's gotten. "I do whatever the f**k I want with my body," she told fans.

