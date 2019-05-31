Breaking News

Cardi B. explains show cancellations: 'I gotta get better'

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Updated 11:48 AM ET, Fri May 31, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US rapper Cardi B poses in the press room during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
US rapper Cardi B poses in the press room during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(CNN)Cardi B. is sounding off about her recent plastic surgery.

The "Money" rapper defended her choice to pull her upcoming performances while she finishes healing from plastic surgery. She stressed that she didn't want to cancel -- because she "loves money" -- but was forced to do so under doctor's orders.
"You know, I hate canceling shows because I love money," Cardi, 26, said in an Instagram Live Video, now on YouTube. "I'm a money addict, and I get paid a lot of money, a lot of money for these shows ... like I'm canceling millions of dollars in shows."
"But like, health is wealth, so I have to do what I have to do," she said. "My breasts gotta f***ing heal, and it is what it is."
    Cardi slapped back at people who told her to exercise instead of getting liposuction, which she's said in the past she's gotten. "I do whatever the f**k I want with my body," she told fans.
    Read More
    Related: Cardi B postpones shows
    "My job as