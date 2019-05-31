Beastie Boys release new documentary celebrating 25 years of 'Ill Communication'

(CNN) The Beastie Boys are revisiting the ups and downs of their early career in a new 14-minute documentary short.

The "Sabotage" rappers are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their hit album, "Ill Communication" and taking fans for a walk down memory lane in "Still Ill: 25 Years of Ill Communication," produced with Amazon.

The group's surviving members Adam "Ad-Rock" Horovitz and Michael "Mike D" Diamond join keyboardist Mark Nishita and producer Mario Caldato to reflect on their hits -- "Check Your Head" -- and their flops -- "Paul's Boutique."

Horovitz remembers how that 1989 album, now a classic, was originally panned by both critics and fans. Diamond takes viewers through the group's move to Los Angeles to make their next album, 1992's "Check Your Head